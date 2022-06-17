Two people dead in three-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga, Ont.

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say two cars had collided and blocked the left lane on the highway's eastbound side when a third vehicle crashed into them around 10:30 p.m.

They say the female driver and the male driver of the two cars that were involved the initial collision were killed.

Police say a passenger in one of the two cars was taken to hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the third car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions between Dixie Road and Cawthra Road overnight, but all lanes reopened to traffic before 5 a.m.

Police say they are investigating.

