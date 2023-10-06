Two people found stabbed inside Fort Erie home this morning

Two people were found stabbed inside a Fort Erie home this morning.

Niagara Police were called to a home on Marina Drive near Green Acres Dr. just before 7a.m.

Two victims, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s, were found with serious stab injuries inside their home.

They were both transported to an out-of-region hospital, with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victims knew each other and a fight turned physical inside the home, and the suspect fled.

At 7:12 a.m., the suspect was arrested on Kennedy Drive.

25-year-old James Jonathan Smith of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

A bail hearing will be held tomorrow.