Two people from Fort Erie facing drug trafficking charges after police investigation

Two Fort Erie residents are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a police investigation.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the Bertie Street and Waterloo Street area yesterday, seizing an estimated $3,500 in fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone along with $1,325 in cash.

Officers arrested 61 year old Terrance Larocque and 59 year old Pamela Lomascolo and charged the pair with fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Larocque was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.