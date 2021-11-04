Two people seriously injured in crash on Highway 140

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Welland on Highway 140.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the collision happened yesterday around 4:45 p.m. between Ridge Road and Netherby Road. "Two vehicle collision, approximately head-on, a third vehicle also got tangled up in the mess," he describes.

One person was transported to hospital by air ambulance while a second injured person was taken to hospital by land.

The Niagara OPP are looking for any witnesses as the investigation continues.