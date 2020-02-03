Two people taken to hospital following altercation in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital following an altercation in downtown St. Catharines.

Police responded to reports of an assault Monday February 3rd in the area of Church Street and Queenston Street.

A 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were treated for minor injuries.

The Domestic Violence Unit (DVU) is investigating, and so the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

At this time no charges have been laid.