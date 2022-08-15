Two pizza delivery drivers robbed at knife point in Niagara

Police are investigating after two pizza delivery drivers were robbed in Thorold at knife point.

The first robbery happened on Friday night at 11:40 p.m. when a pizza was ordered to Niagara Falls Road and Morton Street.

The suspect, armed with a knife, robbed the driver of cash and then fled the scene.

The second robbery took place yesterday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. in the area of Niagara Falls Road and Ontario Street -- also in Thorold.

In this case, the pizza delivery driver suffered minor injuries.

Police have released images of the suspect.

He is described as having dark skin, 20-30 years old, slim build, 5 foot 8, and he was wearing a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009511.

