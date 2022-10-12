Two police officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting identified

The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the two officers killed in a shooting in Innisfil, Ont.

The force says one of the officers, Const. Devon Northrup, 33, was a six-year member of the service and was working with the community mobilization and engagement unit.

Police say Northrup also served as a member of the mental health crisis outreach team and the emergency response unit.

The police service has identified the second officer who died as Const. Morgan Russell, 54, who was with the force for 33 years.

The force says he was a trained crisis negotiator and was assigned to uniform patrol.

Police have said the officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil on Tuesday night when the shooting took place.