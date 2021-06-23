iHeartRadio
Two ponies safely caught by the Niagara OPP and SPCA near QEW

Some little ponies may have caused a big distraction for drivers after they escaped and were found trotting along the QEW.

Two ponies were safely located by the Niagara OPP and SPCA yesterday.

The pair was captured unharmed near the QEW and Beck Road.

They are now safely back home about a kilometer away from where they were found.

