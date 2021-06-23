Two ponies safely caught by the Niagara OPP and SPCA near QEW
Some little ponies may have caused a big distraction for drivers after they escaped and were found trotting along the QEW.
Two ponies were safely located by the Niagara OPP and SPCA yesterday.
The pair was captured unharmed near the QEW and Beck Road.
They are now safely back home about a kilometer away from where they were found.
If you leave your gate open...your children may wander off. These two ponies were located near the QEW and Beck Road #NiagaraOPP and SPCA were able to keep them from getting hurt and got them back home about a kilometer away. #HappyReunion pic.twitter.com/2U8KwlbvMc— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2021