Two pop culture events return to the Scotiabank Convention Centre this weekend

Two big pop culture events are returning to Niagara Falls this weekend.

Frightmare in the Falls and Niagara Falls Comic Con Fan Fest, a scaled down version of the massive convention, are happening at the Scotiabank Convention Centre today and tomorrow.

Organizer Chris Dabrowski assures attendees that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone must be double-vaccinated to attend.

"Ticket sales are on par actually, pre-COVID. The American market I think has slowed down just because of the testing that's required to get into Canada and get back," he explains. "We are expecting thousands of people at the convention centre."

The fan-centric events have been postponed several times due to the pandemic and Drabrowski says it is a relief to host them again. "We always kept positive, we knew we were going to come back, we didn't know exactly when, but again, we are happy to be back. Planning for these types of events takes months and years but we never stopped planning. So it was basically just picking up the ball where we left off."

Guests on the Comic Con Fan Fest side include Jigsaw and Bitten star Laura Vandervoort, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from Kim's Convenience and The Mandalorian, and Sailor Moon actors Katie Griffin and Linda Ballantyne.

Meanwhile the Frightmare in the Falls side include Ken Kirzinger and CJ Graham who both portrayed Jason Voorhees and Kim Coates from Sons of Anarchy and Van Helsing.

Tickets are still available at the door.

Click here to listen to Dabrowski's full interview with Tim Denis.