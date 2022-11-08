Two Remembrance Day ceremonies to be held in Lincoln

Lincoln has announced Remembrance Day plans for this week.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 612, will hold two ceremonies, with marching beginning at 10:45 a.m. tomorrow, and Friday.

Tomorrow, Wednesday November 9th, marching will begin at 10:45 a.m., and the service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Jordans Lions Park in Jordan Station.

All residents are welcome and local schools are invited and encouraged to join the service

On Friday, marching will also begin at 10:45 a.m., and the service begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Beamsville Cenotaph at 5048 King St, Beamsville.

