Two Santa Claus Parades in Niagara this weekend

Jolly Old St. Nick will make a few appearances in Niagara this weekend.

The Port Colborne Lighted Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The reverse parade at H.H Knoll Park will allow vehicles to register for a 30 minute time slot to enjoy the lighted parade.

The Grimsby Santa Claus parade also goes Saturday night at 5:15 p.m.

The traditional parade will begin Eastbound along Livingston Avenue at Main Street West near Blessed Trinity Secondary School and end at the Ontario Street intersection.