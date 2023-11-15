Two Santa parades in Niagara this weekend

Niagara's first Santa Parades of the season will be held this Saturday.

Fort Erie is hosting a parade starting at 5 p.m. with a pre-parade party on Jarvis and Central.

Officials say Gilmore Road, between Jennet Street and Central, as well as Central Avenue, between Gilmore and Jarvis will be impacted between 2-7 p.m.

In Niagara Falls, the Santa Claus parade will also be held this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The parade will start on Victoria Avenue at Armoury Street, head north on Victoria to Valley Way before veering from Valley Way onto Queen Street, ending at Centennial Square in front of City Hall.

A tree lighting will be held at City Hall.

The Winter Festival of Lights also kicks off for its 41st year on Saturday with a kick-off celebration being held at Queen Victoria Park from 5-10 p.m.