Two school-related COVID cases reported in Niagara Tuesday

Two school-related COVID-19 cases were announced tonight in Niagara.

A person from Saint Paul Catholic High School in Niagara Falls is now self-isolating after testing positive.

Contact tracing is underway, and the school says it will follow all public health recommendations.

An individual from Stevensville Public School has also tested positive.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been informed and told to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians were at the school cleaning tonight.

16 new COVID cases were reported in Niagara today, while the province announced over 800 cases.