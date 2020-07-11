Two ships collide in Welland Canal in Port Robinson

An investigation is underway after two ships collided in the Welland Canal in Thorold this afternoon.

A St. Lawrence Seaway official tells CKTB the two came into contact with each other at 4p.m. in Port Robinson between Lock 7 and 8.

One ship was carrying windmill parts, the other was carrying coal.

Officials say there were no dangerous goods onboard.

No one was hurt, and both ships sustained damage.

Officials have towed both ships to two different locations, one in Port Colborne, and the other in Thorold.

Vessel traffic and vehicle traffic have resumed as usual.