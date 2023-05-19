Two St. Catharines men arrested after drug overdose death right before New Year's Eve

Two St. Catharines men have been charged after a meth overdose just before New Years' Eve.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital on December 30th 2022, after suffering a drug overdose, he died in hospital the following day.

After a lengthy investigation the cause of death was determined to be Methamphetamine Toxicity and two suspects were identified.

45-year-old Thomas Kormendy of St. Catharines is charged with two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Crystal Methamphetamine) and Manslaughter.

61-year-old Douglas McClelland of St. Catharines is charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

As a result of the arrest, police officers seized 25.7 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2570.

Both Kormendy and McClelland will appear for a bail hearing today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling905-688-4111, option 3, ext.1009476.