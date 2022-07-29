Two St. Catharines men arrested for human trafficking

After a months-long investigation, Durham Regional Police arrested two 19-year-old men from St. Catharines.

Police say their investigation began in February and involved a female victim who was being trafficked at an Oshawa hotel.

Louizidor Fenelon and Davontae Edwards, both of St. Catharines, were arrested Wednesday.

The charges against them include getting material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services and trafficking in persons by recruiting or exercising control.