Two St. Catharines men facing drug trafficking charges

Two St. Catharines men have been arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges as part of an investigation into illegal drug sales in they city.

Niagara Regional Police officers moved in and arrested 28 year old Jahmal Huggan-Loungs and 59 year old Lenroy D. Mundle yesterday.

During the arrest officers also executed a search warrant in the Geneva Street and Scott Street area.

They seized 32.97 grams of cocaine and $260 in cash.

Officials say the drugs are worth $4,109.

Both men have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

