Two St. Catharines pools set to re-open this weekend

As we are about to get hit with another hot, sunny and sticky weekend in Niagara, St. Catharines residents can get ready to make a splash as some outdoor public pools are set to re-open as early as this weekend.

Admission fees have been waived for 2020.

St. Catharines had kept their public pools closed in a cost saving effort but with record breaking high temperatures the past few weeks, Council voted earlier this week to reopen the Port Dalhouise and Lincolne Park pools.

Pools will open with safety protocols in place as required during the pandemic, such as additional cleaning throughout the day and reduced capacity levels to assist with social

distancing.

To ensure equitable access to pools at reduced capacity, swim sessions will be 45 minutes long.

Guests should note that no change rooms will be open, but washrooms will be available.

Port Dalhousie Pools will open on Saturday July 18 with the hours of operation from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. Lincoln Park Pool will open on Saturday July 25, pending a Public Health

inspection, with the hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.