Two St. Catharines residents arrested as police seize cocaine, fentanyl, and cash

Two St. Catharines men have been arrested as part of a Niagara Regional Police investigation into cocaine trafficking.

Officers have been investigating alleged drug sales from two addresses in the Garden City since last month.

Yesterday they executed search warrants at a pair of residences in the Parkview Road area near Welland Ave and Geneva Street.

During the search, they found over $2,300 worth of cocaine, $30,000 worth of fentanyl, and $11,500 in cash.

Police arrested 27 year old Rashad Davy and 27 year old Archibald Brown.

They are both facing drug trafficking and possession charges.