Two St. Catharines residents arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into the sale of meth, cocaine, and Fentanyl in the city of St. Catharines.

After launching the investigation early this month, Niagara Regional Police executed a warrant at a home in the Richmond Ave and Berryman Ave area yesterday.

Officers seized approximately $14,000 worth of drugs, $2,000 dollars in proceeds of property obtained by crime, and three prohibited weapons.

50 year old David Firth of St. Catharines is facing multiple charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

40 year old April Pare of St. Catharines is also facing multiple charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.