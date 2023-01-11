Two St. Catharines residents charged after rifle seized from home in Western Hill

Two St. Catharines residents have been charged after police seized a rifle from a home in Western Hill.

Niagara Police searched a home in the area of Chetwood Street near Churchill Street on Tuesday.

Police say they found a loaded .22 calibre bolt action rifle.

42 year old Michael Roberts and 23 year old Baylea Pritchard have been arrested and are facing charges of Possess firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or prohibited device.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009571.