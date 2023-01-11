Two St. Catharines residents charged after rifle seized from home in Western Hill
Two St. Catharines residents have been charged after police seized a rifle from a home in Western Hill.
Niagara Police searched a home in the area of Chetwood Street near Churchill Street on Tuesday.
Police say they found a loaded .22 calibre bolt action rifle.
42 year old Michael Roberts and 23 year old Baylea Pritchard have been arrested and are facing charges of Possess firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or prohibited device.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009571.
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 11th, 2022
Karl Dockstader is joined by:
Bryan Rose - Executive Driector, Niagara Community Foundation
Marla Smith - Director of Development, Niagara Children's Centre
