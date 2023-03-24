Two St. Catharines residents facing firearms charges
Two people are facing firearms charges after a search of a home in St. Catharines.
Niagara police say they executed a search warrant yesterday morning and as a result have arrested and charged a 56 year old man and a 45 year old woman from St. Catharines.
The road around the residence near Queenston Street and Church Street was closed as police arrested Daniel Oliver Price and Sarah Catharine Utman for various offences.
Police say they found a double barrel shotgun that has the serial number removed along with various ammunition.
Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.
