Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.

Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal.

That's because it will be closer than usual, just over 300,000km away.

The moon will be even closer the night of August 30th.

Because it's the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.

This event won't happen again until 2037.

Provided clear skies, binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the experience.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon.

That's because of the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes in August, hundreds of years ago.