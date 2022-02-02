Two suspects arrested in 3 gas bar robberies in Niagara
Police have arrested two suspects after three gas bar robberies in Niagara Falls and Fort Erie.
It was in the early morning hours of Jan. 24th, a suspect robbed the Pioneer Gas station, the Flying J Truck Stop in Fort Erie, and the Petro Canada in Niagara Falls on Oakwood Dr.
40 yr old Scott John Lochhead of Fort Erie is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, theft of motor, and fail to comply with a probation order.
28 yr old Melissa Katie Henri of Fort Erie is also charged with robbery, and theft of motor.
Both accused will appear for a bail hearing today.
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 2Tim talks to criminal lawyer Ari Goldkind every week. Today: -Judge rejects plea deal for father and son in federal case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder. -A drunk driver killed her children. Now she wants Ottawa to strengthen victims’ rights.
-
AM Roundtable Clare Cameron and Laura IpAM Roundtable Clare Cameron and Laura Ip
-
View From The Drive Thru - No-fault divorce coming to UKView From The Drive Thru - No-fault divorce coming to UK