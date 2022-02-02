Two suspects arrested in 3 gas bar robberies in Niagara

Police have arrested two suspects after three gas bar robberies in Niagara Falls and Fort Erie.

It was in the early morning hours of Jan. 24th, a suspect robbed the Pioneer Gas station, the Flying J Truck Stop in Fort Erie, and the Petro Canada in Niagara Falls on Oakwood Dr.

40 yr old Scott John Lochhead of Fort Erie is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, theft of motor, and fail to comply with a probation order.

28 yr old Melissa Katie Henri of Fort Erie is also charged with robbery, and theft of motor.

Both accused will appear for a bail hearing today.

