Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after an OPP officer was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon just outside Hagersville.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala was responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Indian Line and Concession 14 in Walpole Township when two occupants opened fire.

The 28-year-old was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

Following the incident, police issued an alert for two suspects, 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie and an unidentified 30-year-old woman, seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. The alert advised residents to shelter in place as they looked for the suspects.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody a short time later and the alert was cancelled.

Mckenzie and the other accused, now identified as 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry, have both been charged with one count each of first-degree murder.

Both Stewart-Sperry and Mckenzie have been ordered by the court to not communicate with numerous people, including potential crown witnesses, her co-accused, and family of the victim.

They are both due to return to court on Jan. 17.