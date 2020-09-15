Two suspects driving older Silverado truck stole $4000 worth of equipment from Welland school

Police are looking to identify two suspects after a break and enter at a school in Welland.

Just after midnight on September 9th, 2020 a break and enter was reported at Jean Vanier High School, at 620 River Road.

Investigation revealed a 10 foot aluminum break valued at $4000 was stolen from the outdoor technological education area.

The aluminum break is described as silver with red handles.

The Niagara Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify two suspects and a vehicle that was captured on video surveillance.

Both suspects are white, tall and slim.

They were driving an older model, dark, Chevrolet Silverado with distinctive markings on the box-– paint sanded down on both sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Taylor Welsh at 905-688-4111 extension #3300 or by email at taylor.welsh@niagarapolice.ca

