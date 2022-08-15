Two suspects sought in Port Colborne arson investigation

Niagara Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects connected to an arson investigation in Port Colborne.

On August 14 just after 6am, police arrived in the area of Steele Street and Division street where a camping trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire and nobody was injured. Damage to the trailer is estimated to be $5000.00.

CCTV footage shows two suspects police believe deliberately set the trailer on fire.

Suspect #1

- Male

- White

- Slender build

- Wearing a white cloth or shirt around his head

- Wearing a black t-shirt

- Wearing black jeans

- Wearing white shoes





Suspect #2

- Wearing dark clothing

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009638.