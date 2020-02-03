Two suspects wanted after pursuit and collision in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a collision in St. Catharines.

Officers were on patrol Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a rental vehicle.

The red Ford Fusion then fled, and police pursued for a short period of time before terminating the chase out of concern for public safety.

The suspect car was then abandoned nearby in the area of George Street and Dufferin Street East, with the suspects running away on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as male, wearing a green coat, jeans and a toque.

Suspect #2 is described as male, wearing a shorter brown jacket and jeans.

A K9 track of the area was unsuccessful.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact detectives with 1 District Detective office at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, Badge #9511.

