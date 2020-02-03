Two suspects wanted after pursuit and collision in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a collision in St. Catharines.
Officers were on patrol Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a rental vehicle.
The red Ford Fusion then fled, and police pursued for a short period of time before terminating the chase out of concern for public safety.
The suspect car was then abandoned nearby in the area of George Street and Dufferin Street East, with the suspects running away on foot.
Suspect #1 is described as male, wearing a green coat, jeans and a toque.
Suspect #2 is described as male, wearing a shorter brown jacket and jeans.
A K9 track of the area was unsuccessful.
Police are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact detectives with 1 District Detective office at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, Badge #9511.
-
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
-
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
-
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl