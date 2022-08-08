Two suspects wanted for robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara police are looking for a pair of suspects after a robbery at a St. Catharines convenience store.

It happened back on June 16th at a store near the intersection of Lake Street and Russell Avenue.

Police are looking for two white men between 18-25 years old.

The first was 5 foot 9, 170 pounds, with short dark hair.

The second is 6 foot 1, 190 pounds, with medium length curly black hair.

We have a couple photos from the incident over on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009495.