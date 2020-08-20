Two teen boys arrested following vandalism at Chippawa Docks in Niagara Falls

Two teen boys have been arrested for recent vandalism at the public docks in Chippawa.

Police say the Chippawa Public Dock has had numerous issues with vandalism, mischief, and rowdy behaviour for the past few weeks, and last weekend a group of teens damaged the railing that houses safety equipment for boaters and swimmers.

Officers have arrested a 14 yr old and 15 year old in the case, both from Niagara Falls.

They are charged with mischief under $5000.

Another 14 year old boy from Niagara Falls was cautioned under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act for his role in the damage.

Damage is estimated at $350.

If anyone observes unwanted behaviour or disregard for the property they can call the on-duty shift supervisor for the City of Niagara Falls at 905 651 2154 or police for immediate assistance 905-688-4111.

