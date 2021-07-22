Two teen girls report a man followed them and exposed himself in West Lincoln

Police are investigating after two teen girls report a man followed them and then exposed himself in West Lincoln.

Officers say on July 10th at 10:30 p.m., a teen girl was walking home in the area of Canborough Road and Townline Road in West Lincoln when a man driving a small dark coloured car, got out and walked towards her.

The suspect stood on the other side of a fence away from the teen, and then allegedly exposed himself.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as white, medium weight/build and 20-30 years of age.

Another report was made the next day, on July 11th, after a teen reported she was followed by a man when she went for a walk in the area of Townline Road and Wade Road in West Lincoln.

The man in this case did not interact with the girl, but a motorist passing by intervened and gave the teen a ride to her home.

In this incident the suspect is described as white, 5'4-5'8 in height, medium weight/build, 40-60 years old, with thinning grey or white hair.

A suspect car was not observed in this incident.

Police say they are investigating whether the same man was involved in both incidents, and they are working to identify him.

Anyone in the areas with security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 10:00PM on July 10, 2021 and 11:00PM on July 11, 2021.