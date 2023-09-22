Two teenagers facing charges after stabbing in Pelham

Two teenagers are facing charges after a stabbing in Pelham.

A pair of off duty Niagara Regional Police officers were driving in the area of Highway 20 East and Rice Road at 8:30 p.m. last night when they came across a fight.

The officers pulled over and intervened discovering that one of the three involved had multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics were then called and a 19 year old victim was taken to hospital and then flown out of town with critical injuries.

A 16 year old from Kitchener has been charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Fail to Comply with Probation.

A16 year old from St. Catharines has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

One of the suspects also suffered minor injuries in the fight.

Police say there three involved all knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.