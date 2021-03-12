Two Thorold residents arrested during drug trafficking investigation

Two people from Thorold have been arrested as part of a drug investigation.

Niagara Regional Police have been investigating the sale of drugs from a home on Clairmont Street near Chapel Street South.

On Wednesday officers identified a suspect and arrested 51 year old Candy Noreen Stewart.

Officers then searched the home and seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, and $300 in cash.

Stewart has been charged with fentanyl, cocaine, and hydromorphone possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police also arrested 51 year old Travis Gillan at the home. He is charged with failure to comply with a release order.