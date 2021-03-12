Two Thorold residents arrested during drug trafficking investigation
Two people from Thorold have been arrested as part of a drug investigation.
Niagara Regional Police have been investigating the sale of drugs from a home on Clairmont Street near Chapel Street South.
On Wednesday officers identified a suspect and arrested 51 year old Candy Noreen Stewart.
Officers then searched the home and seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, and $300 in cash.
Stewart has been charged with fentanyl, cocaine, and hydromorphone possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
Police also arrested 51 year old Travis Gillan at the home. He is charged with failure to comply with a release order.
-
ROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris BittleROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris Bittle
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Cherry (Apple TV+) *Boogie (in theatres) *Jump, Darling (Apple, Google Play, and VOD) *Come True (iTunes, Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Vimeo on Demand, Cineplex Store)
-
Mayor Sendzik on the state of the city addressMayor Sendzik on the state of the city address