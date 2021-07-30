Two travellers who touched down in Toronto and allegedly lied about vaccine status fined $20K each
Two travellers who arrived in Toronto from the United States last week have been fined more than $19,000 each for providing false information about their COVID-19 status.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the travellers provided fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination documents and lied about pre-departure tests.
It says they also failed to comply with requirements to stay at a government-authorized hotel or to get tested upon arrival.
The public health agency warns that providing false information or documents to government officials upon entry to Canada is a serious offence.
