Two travellers who touched down in Toronto and allegedly lied about vaccine status fined $20K each

Two travellers who arrived in Toronto from the United States last week have been fined more than $19,000 each for providing false information about their COVID-19 status.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the travellers provided fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination documents and lied about pre-departure tests.

It says they also failed to comply with requirements to stay at a government-authorized hotel or to get tested upon arrival.

The public health agency warns that providing false information or documents to government officials upon entry to Canada is a serious offence.