Two visitors allowed at Niagara Health for some patients including labour and delivery as of today

Visitor rules are relaxing a bit at Niagara's hospitals.

Starting today, Niagara Health is allowing two visitors at the bedside at one time for inpatient units, including Labour and Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

There is no change for outpatient, Emergency Department (ED) and Urgent Care Centres (UCC), where patients can continue to bring one person to support them.

Visitors are still being asked to wear a mask, and complete screening before entering a hospital.

Niagara Health is caring for five COVID-19 patients, with three being cared for in the ICU.