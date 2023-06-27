Two weather alerts issued for Niagara today

We have two weather alerts in place for Niagara today.

Environment Canada is warning that we may see some funnel clouds today generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

It is normally not a danger near the ground, however there is a chance that it could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous as they can topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

A special weather statement has also been issued with heavy rainfall possible today.

Officials say slow-moving showers or thunderstorms are expected today across the region and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts with totals up to 50 mm possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe."