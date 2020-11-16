Two weeks left for owner of $60,000 lotto ticket sold in Niagara to come forward

A lotto ticket worth over $60,000 is still sitting unclaimed in Niagara.

There are two weeks left to claim a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $63,872.40 from the Saturday, November 30, 2019 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The winning numbers were 1 – 8 – 18 – 24 – 30 – 45 and the Bonus Number 13.

The winning ticket was sold in Ridgeway.

Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.