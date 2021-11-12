Two weeks left for owner of Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in St. Catharines to claim $20,000 prize
Time is running out for someone who bought a LOTTO 6/49 ticket in St. Catharines to claim a big prize.
The ticket (52082507-01) is worth $20,000 from the Saturday, November 28th, 2020 draw.
Only two weeks remain for the winner to step foward and claim their winnings.
The owner of the ticket needs to fill out the back portion, sign it, and then contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.
