Two Welland men arrested after $45,000 worth of drugs found in home

Two men have been arrested in Welland accused of dealing drugs in the city.

Following an investigation that started back in December, Niagara Regional Police officers made two arrests after uncovering $45,000 worth of drugs at a home in the area of Niagara and Division Streets.

In total officers seized 122 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 35 hydromorphone capsules, 76 oxycodone tablets, and $3,000 in Canadian currency believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

In total, the amount of drugs seized is estimated to be at a street value of $45,000.

45 year old Younis Badri of Welland and 20 year old Abdelkarim Badri of Welland have been arrested and are facing various charges.