Two Welland men charged with second degree murder after 54 yr old dies following assault

A 54 year old man who was assaulted in Welland last month has died of his injuries.

The assault happened on May 5th on King Street, between Albert and State Streets.

Police found the man suffering from critical injuries and rushed him to hospital where he died on June 4th.

The victim has been identified as 54 year old Christopher McLaughlin.

Charges against 32 year old Larry Miles and 40 year old Eric Fidler, both of Welland, have been upgraded from Aggravated Assault to Second Degree Murder.