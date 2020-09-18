Two year old survives near drowning in backyard pool
Provincial police say a two-year-old boy is expected to recover after he nearly drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Norfolk County.
They say a family member spotted the boy face down in the pool, and immediately pulled him out of the water and started performing C-P-R.
They called 9-1-1 and paramedics took the child to hospital.
Police say it was a close call, and they're reminding parents that any kids who are weak swimmers should wear a life vest or personal floatation device when they're around open water or swimming pools.
