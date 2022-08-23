Two youths arrested for violent incidents in St. Catharines

Niagara police have charged two teens in connection with an armed car theft and a stabbing in St. Catharines.

In the first incident last month, the driver of a Nissan Rogue was approached by a male in a parking lot at Welland Avenue and Bunting Road.

The suspect pointed a firearm and demanded the car. He then fled the area in the car and picked up a second suspect.

The car was abandoned shortly after the robbery.

The driver wasn't injured.

On August 17th, a man was stabbed at Pearson Park on Niagara Street. He suffered serious injuries.

Police say the suspects and victim were known to each other.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The teens, both from St. Catharines, are facing numerous charges including armed robbery, stabbing and possession of stolen property.