U.K. begins first coronavirus vaccinations

It's a landmark day in the pandemic.

A 90-year-old woman in central England has become the first person ever to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine outside clinical trials today.

It kicks off a nationwide rollout of inoculations that’s being watched around the world.

Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said, "It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."

The first 800,000 doses in the UK are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers.

Health Canada is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in Canada any day now.

Yesterday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the first doses will be delivered to the country next week.

