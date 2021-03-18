U.K. study rules out link to some blood clots from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
The United Kingdom's drug regulator says a ``rigorous scientific review'' has ruled out the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as the cause of blood clots in veins but is doing a more detailed study looking at blood clots in the brain.
The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says its advice remains that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any risks.
Health Canada officials are currently attending a meeting of the European Medicines Agency, which is set to issue a report on blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine today.
Many European countries halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after there were reports of blood clots in about three dozen patients.
Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says Canada is monitoring all the evidence closely.
Health Canada has so far said the vaccine's benefits are strong and has not seen evidence to link the vaccine to blood clots in a small number of patients after they got it.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery