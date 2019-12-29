U-S changes legal age to buy cigarettes

Anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S.

The new law enacted last week by Congress also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine.

The provision raising the legal limit from 18 to 21 nationwide was in a massive spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president on Dec. 20.

About one-third of states already had their own laws restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older.

Usually, new legislation doesn't take effect right away.

A spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration says this change simply increased the age limit in existing law, so it was able to go into effect immediately.