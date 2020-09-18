U.S confirms border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month

The U.S. and Canada border will remain closed until at least Oct. 21 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf made the announcement on social media.

Wolf took to Twitter this morning and announced the border closure extension, which was set to expire on Monday.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March.

The agreement has been extended on a month by month basis.

Earlier this week there was speculation it would be extended to November.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has now confirmed the move as well.