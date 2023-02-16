U.S. critics urge Biden admin to oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's ``discriminatory'' campaign against foreign property owners.
Rep. Brian Higgins is asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to officially object to Canada's new federal tax on underused, foreign-owned housing, which is coming due in April.
The one per cent levy applies to certain foreign non-resident owners of Canadian property located in areas with a core population of at least 10,000 people.
As of January, the federal government has also imposed a new two-year ban on the purchase of property in Canada by foreign non-residents.
John DeLuce, a Buffalo resident who spent 28 years in Congress, bought a cottage in Fort Erie, Ont., shortly after his retirement in 2003.
DeLuce says he is offended by the measures, which he considers an affront to the unique Canada-U.S. relationship he helped to cultivate during nearly three decades on Capitol Hill.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (FEB 11, 2023)
This week on Liz Fleming Travels, I'm talking to Anne Brobyn of Hibiscus International about the cruises and other trips she organizes for people interested in buying vacation properties in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and around the world. Then, Robin Robinson, longtime travel editor at the Toronto Sun and I will share insider tips for traveling smart, covering everything from finding cheap flights to packing light.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 16th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor
Shane Malcolm - Associate Director, Career Education at Brock University
-