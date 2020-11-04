U.S. ELECTION | Biden believes he has enough votes to get him to 270

U-S Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden is predicting that when all the votes are counted, he will have the necessary 270 Electoral College nods to make him president.

Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware today Biden would not claim victory at this moment, but added it is ``clear'' his votes will result in the crucial 270 number.

Biden also praised the Democratic process -- calling it the ``heartbeat'' of the nation.

Early this morning President Donald Trump declared outright victory, a move heavily criticized by commentators, and even some Republicans. (re's no increased