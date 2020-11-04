U.S. ELECTION | Update has Biden winning in Wisconsin

Several news agencies are now projecting Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

President Trump flipped the reliably Democratic state in 2016, one of the key Midwestern wins to help propel him to the presidency.

It gives Biden ten additional electoral votes.

Biden will address the election results this afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware.

That's even as vote-counting continues and it remains too early to declare a victor in yesterday's election.

Trump prematurely declared victory early this morning and is threatening legal action to contest the vote count in key states.

Neither candidate has the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win, with the latest count giving Biden 238 electoral votes and Trump 214.