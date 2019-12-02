U.S. officials find cocaine after 24 yr old Canadian claims to be going to Leafs vs Sabres game

It doesn't matter how busy the border is, we are watching.

That's the message from U.S. Customs and Border Protection after over 20 grams of cocaine was discovered during a busy weekend at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

On Friday, officers say a 24 year-old Canadian man claiming to be heading to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs game was sent for secondary inspection after a strong smell of pot came from his car.

During the subsequent inspection, CBP officers noticed a small baggie on the floor next to the subject and discovered an additional baggie in his wallet.

Both white-powdery substances tested positive for cocaine. The combined weight of the cocaine was approximately 5.1 grams.

On Saturday, CBP officers encountered a 48 year-old Canadian citizen claiming to be destined to Florida for a vacation.

Officers discovered powder-cocaine, crack-cocaine and four Percocet pills after the traveler was referred to a secondary examination.

The total weight of the cocaine and crack-cocaine was approximately 22 grams.

In both incidents, the subjects were arrested and turned over to the City of Buffalo Police Department. “Even on our busiest weekends, our CBP officers remain vigilant securing our borders,” said Acting Buffalo Director of Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke. “These seizures represent the dedication of our workforce to ensure the safety of our communities especially during the holiday season.”